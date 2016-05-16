(Adds quote, context)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA May 16 Ghana's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate at a sky-high 26 percent on Monday as
expected, with its new governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku citing
balanced inflation and growth risks.
The central bank has gradually increased its benchmark
interest rate since May 2011, when it stood at 13 percent, in a
bid to curb inflation in line with its core mandate. A long
slide in the cedi currency has also prevented the central bank
from thinking about reducing rates.
Issahaku has replaced Henry Kofi Wampah, who stepped down in
March, cutting short a four-year term during which he had
struggled to curb inflation and stem the decline of the cedi.
The new governor told a news conference the central bank was
on track to achieve its medium-term target of reducing inflation
to 8 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, by mid-2017.
"The tight policy stance and stability on the foreign
exchange market alongside easing inflation expectations, and
generally improving fundamentals should provide additional
momentum to the disinflation process," he said.
"The growth outlook is broadly positive contingent on
sustained improvements in the energy supply, continued stability
in the local currency and additional oil and gas production," he
said, adding that tight credit conditions were a risk factor.
Ghana was for years one of Africa's fastest-growing
economies due to its exports of gold, cocoa and oil, but growth
rates have tumbled since 2014 on a slump in global commodities
prices and a fiscal crisis.
Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered
bank, said the decision to hold rates was expected and the test
would be whether the bank could stay the course through 2016 and
beyond.
Ghana signed a three-year aid programme with the
International Monetary Fund a year ago to restore fiscal balance
to an economy dogged by high fiscal deficits and public debt as
well as consumer inflation above government targets. The
currency has stabilized this year.
Issahaku said he was concerned about a gradual rise in food
inflation since August 2014. It stood at 8.4 percent in April up
from 8.3 percent in March and at 5.1 percent in August 2014,
according to Statistical Service figures.
"The slow but persistent pickup in food inflation is a real
concern," he said. Non-food inflation stood at 24.8 percent in
April from 25.7 percent in March. It stood at 24.0 percent in
August 2014, the Service said.
Ghana is holding an election in November in which President
John Mahama will run for a second term. Government spending on
public sector wages in the run-up to the 2012 election was a
cause of the fiscal crisis the country currently faces.
"We see (consumer price inflation) at around 13.3 percent in
January 2017, allowing for the possibility that an easing cycle
resumes in the second half of 2016, provided the forex rate
remains relatively stable," said Standard Chartered's Khan.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)