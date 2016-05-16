(Adds quote, context)

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA May 16 Ghana's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a sky-high 26 percent on Monday as expected, with its new governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku citing balanced inflation and growth risks.

The central bank has gradually increased its benchmark interest rate since May 2011, when it stood at 13 percent, in a bid to curb inflation in line with its core mandate. A long slide in the cedi currency has also prevented the central bank from thinking about reducing rates.

Issahaku has replaced Henry Kofi Wampah, who stepped down in March, cutting short a four-year term during which he had struggled to curb inflation and stem the decline of the cedi.

The new governor told a news conference the central bank was on track to achieve its medium-term target of reducing inflation to 8 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, by mid-2017.

"The tight policy stance and stability on the foreign exchange market alongside easing inflation expectations, and generally improving fundamentals should provide additional momentum to the disinflation process," he said.

"The growth outlook is broadly positive contingent on sustained improvements in the energy supply, continued stability in the local currency and additional oil and gas production," he said, adding that tight credit conditions were a risk factor.

Ghana was for years one of Africa's fastest-growing economies due to its exports of gold, cocoa and oil, but growth rates have tumbled since 2014 on a slump in global commodities prices and a fiscal crisis.

Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered bank, said the decision to hold rates was expected and the test would be whether the bank could stay the course through 2016 and beyond.

Ghana signed a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund a year ago to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by high fiscal deficits and public debt as well as consumer inflation above government targets. The currency has stabilized this year.

Issahaku said he was concerned about a gradual rise in food inflation since August 2014. It stood at 8.4 percent in April up from 8.3 percent in March and at 5.1 percent in August 2014, according to Statistical Service figures.

"The slow but persistent pickup in food inflation is a real concern," he said. Non-food inflation stood at 24.8 percent in April from 25.7 percent in March. It stood at 24.0 percent in August 2014, the Service said.

Ghana is holding an election in November in which President John Mahama will run for a second term. Government spending on public sector wages in the run-up to the 2012 election was a cause of the fiscal crisis the country currently faces.

"We see (consumer price inflation) at around 13.3 percent in January 2017, allowing for the possibility that an easing cycle resumes in the second half of 2016, provided the forex rate remains relatively stable," said Standard Chartered's Khan. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)