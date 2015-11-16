* Rate hike unexpected according to poll
* Central bank expects inflation to top 17 pct this year
(Adds details, context)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Nov 16 The Bank of Ghana on Monday
unexpectedly raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points to
26.0 percent, the highest level in 12 years, in an attempt to
contain above forecast inflation.
The central bank expects inflation to top 17 percent by the
end of this year, well above an initial projection of 11.5
percent, bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah told reporters.
Ghana is under a three-year aid programme worth $918 million
with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support an economy
dogged by a high fiscal deficit, a debt-to-GDP level close to 70
percent, and a falling currency.
Inflation stood at 17.4 percent in October, unchanged from
the previous month, and Wampah said that without any additional
policy adjustments, it could drift further away from the
government's target band.
"Our forecast is for inflation to be between 17 percent and
17.4 percent, and it is not only the expected (U.S. Federal
Reserve) decision (to raise rates) but also due to other
external factors including developments in China," he told
reporters.
The central bank was expected to leave the policy rate
unchanged, according to a Reuters poll last Friday. The increase
marks the fourth rate hike this year.
Standard Chartered Bank Africa chief economist Razia Khan
said the hike was necessary to protect the credibility of
Ghana's monetary policy.
"Nonetheless, the authorities still face a significant
challenge, not least the need to reduce short-term local
currency debt yields in order to ease Ghana's financing burden,"
she wrote in emailed comments.
Ghana's overall balance of payments position worsened in the
first ten months of 2015 to a deficit of $378 million, compared
with a surplus of $181.6 million for the corresponding period of
2014, Wampah said.
Gross reserves at the end of October meanwhile stood at $5.7
billion or 3.4 months of imports cover.
The local cedi currency depreciated by 15.5 percent in the
first 10 months of 2015, compared with 31.2 percent in the same
period last year, he said.
Higher demand for imports and weaker prices for Ghana's
commodities have pushed the cedi lower, helping fuel inflation.
Wampah said the central bank was discussing further
measures, including asking exporters to use Ghana's banking
system for repatriations, to remove seasonal pressures on the
cedi.
"We will require that when you export you bring the funds
back to Ghana, not necessarily selling it to the Bank of Ghana,
but we want to make sure the money stays within the banking
system in Ghana," he said.
Ghana's economy is expected to pick up speed next year, even
as the government abides by spending limits set by the IMF,
Finance Minister Seth Terkper said when he presented next year's
budget to parliament on Friday.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier and Toby
Chopra)