* Monday's rate hold largely expected
* Central bank says began implementing zero deficit
financing
* Analysts say local currency vulnerability a key challenge
(Adds analyst comments, context)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Jan 25 Ghana's central bank kept its
benchmark policy rate at 26 percent as expected on Monday as it
attempts to bring down double-digit inflation, although a
fragile currency still poses a threat to stable prices.
Central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah cited moderation in
the pace of consumer inflation as a reason for keeping policy
unchanged.
The West African nation is under a three-year aid program
with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support an economy
dogged by high fiscal deficits and public debt, with consumer
inflation consistently above government targets.
The rate is the highest in 12 years after the bank raised
rates from 25 percent in November.
"The current tight monetary stance, supported by the
continuing fiscal consolidation and improvement in the energy
situation have led to a low risk in the outlook," Wampah told
journalists.
Ghana's consumer inflation rose marginally to 17.7 percent,
one of the highest in the West African region but Wampah said
the central bank's monetary tightening in recent months could
limit any further rise.
The country's gross international reserves stood at $5.9
billion or 3.5 months of imports as of December, Wampah said.
Ghana has yet to fully resolve a three-year electricity
crisis that has stunted industrial growth and made the
government unpopular ahead of general election this year.
"Going forward, the committee expects the slower pace of
price changes to continue and steer inflation down towards the
medium target band of eight percent, plus or minus two percent,"
Wampah said.
Ghana's economy is expected to pick up speed this year, even
as the government abides by IMF-set spending limits, and Wampah
said the bank had begun its zero financing of the budget deficit
limit placed on it under the aid deal.
Although Monday's rate hold was generally expected, analysts
say the central bank would have to adopt other monetary
conditions to cap inflation and stabilize the local currency.
The cedi is down nearly four percent since Jan. 2
after weakening about 16 percent last year.
"Much will now depend on the extent of GHS (cedi) stability
- which is likely to be a key determinant of the policy rate
outlook," said Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank's chief
economist for Africa.
Ghana, one of Africa's most stable democracies, will hold
presidential and parliamentary elections in November which are
expected to produce a tight race between President John Mahama
and Nana Akufo Addo of the main opposition New Patriotic Party,
partly due to economic concerns.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Edward McAllister and
Dominic Evans)