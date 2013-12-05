NEW YORK Dec 5 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday revised Ghana's government bond outlook to negative
from stable, citing the country's weak fiscal position.
The rating agency also affirmed the government's B1 issuer
and bond ratings.
"The primary driver informing Moody's decision to change
Ghana's rating outlook to negative is the government's ongoing
weak fiscal position, which has led to a steep deterioration in
its debt and debt-servicing ratios, despite rapid economic
growth," Moody's said in a statement.
Ghana produces gold, cocoa and oil and is considered one of
Africa's brightest economic prospects. But inflation and the
government deficit remain stubbornly high, while debt levels are
rising.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch both rate the country B with a
stable outlook.