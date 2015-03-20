ACCRA, March 20 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded Ghana's sovereign rating and put the country on a
negative outlook to reflect an increasing debt burden, large
fiscal imbalances and a sharp weakening of the cedi currency.
The downgrade from by one notch to B3 from B2 comes despite
an agreement with the International Monetary Fund in February
for a three-year $940 million financial assistance programme
designed to restore fiscal stability.
It is a further blow to the economic reputation of the West
African country, which for years saw strong growth rates due to
its exports of gold, cocoa and oil but faces a raft of
macroeconomic problems.
These include inflation that stood at 16.5 percent in
February, a currency that has fallen 9 percent this year after a
31-percent fall in 2014 and a fiscal deficit the government says
will decline to 7.5 percent by the end of the year.
"The first driver of the downgrade is Ghana's deteriorating
fiscal strength as reflected in the significant increase in the
government debt ratio to an estimated 67.2 percent of GDP in
2014 from 54.8 percent in 2013," Moody's said in a statement.
"The negative outlook reflects further downside risk to the
country's debt dynamics and liquidity pressure in the short-term
if the country's policies fail to successfully contain its
fiscal deficit, stabilize its currency and address current
impediments to higher economic growth," it said on Thursday.
The government of President John Mahama says Ghana has
strong medium-term prospects in part due to an expected increase
in oil and gas production in the next three years and says its
policies backed by the IMF will restore macroeconomic stability.
