ACCRA Nov 1 Ghana's State Insurance Company
(SIC.GH> said on Thursday that it swung to a net loss of 0.838
million cedis ($444,642) for the nine months to September
compared with a net profit of 8.152 million cedis a year earlier
on bad debts.
The insurance provider said in a filing with the Ghana Stock
Exchange that exceptional cost bad debts during the period were
pegged at 7.994 million cedis.
Net premium, however, rose 20 percent to 54.209 million
cedis from 45.128 million cedis during the same period in 2011,
while basic earnings per share fell to 0.0043 cedis from 0.0417
cedis.
($1 = 1.8853 cedis)
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix)