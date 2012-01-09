ACCRA Jan 9 Ghana is seeking "alternatives" to a 200,000-unit housing deal it struck with South Korean conglomerate STX Corp. after failed negotiations over the details, President John Atta Mills said on Monday.

The deal was estimated to be worth $10 billion.

"We have some difficulties with the STX project and as a president, I am eating a humble pie to say that we are looking for alternatives," Mills said at a press conference.

"They've spent so much time on boardroom wrangling and the time has come that we can no longer wait for them to resolve their problem." (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)