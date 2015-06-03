ACCRA, June 3 Ghana's government will scrap its
remaining fuel subsidies by September in a bid to reduce
expenditure while ensuring stable supply to drive economic
growth, Petroleum Minister Emmanuel Buah told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The government has set aside 50 million cedis ($12.5 million)
for subsidies in 2015 down from $150 million last year and took
the decision in line with the terms of a three-year
International Monetary Fund aid programme aimed at restoring
fiscal stability.
Ghana exports gold, cocoa and oil and until 2013 its economy
was one of the fastest growing in Africa, but it has slowed
sharply due to a fall in commodity prices and a fiscal crisis
seen in a high debt-to-GDP ratio and a weakening currency.
The country also faces a severe electricity shortage with
frequent power cuts that have hurt the economy and angered
voters. The government will safeguard against abuse or rapid
price rises on bus fares caused by the decision, Buah said.
"The objective is to fully decontrol fuel pricing," Buah
said. "It also means that the perennial burden of subsidy
arrears on the government's budget will come to an end."
Ghana subsidizes fuel under a partially regulated downstream
sector run by the National Petroleum Authority but the
government will allow oil distributors to fix pump prices in a
process to be implemented between July and September.
The government started reducing fuel subsidies last July
after previous attempts to scrap them failed.
($1 = 4.1000 Ghanaian cedis)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)