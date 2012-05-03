* Main production issue being resolved

* Production remains 70,000 currently

* More than 30 million barrels produced so far

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, May 3 Tullow Oil Plc will likely increase production at its Jubilee offshore field in Ghana to a long-delayed target of 120,000 barrels per day in 2013, its chief executive told local shareholders on Thursday.

"We are currently doing around 70,000 barrels per day and while doing that we are also looking at various ways of enhancing the production to around 90,000 barrels by the end of this year and probably ramp up to 120,000 barrels next year," Aidan Heavey told the meeting in Accra.

Heavey told Reuters later that a major problem was sand that had seeped into the wells and was blocking them. He said efforts were underway to remove the sand, for which a number of possible options presented themselves.

"We are sure one of the options we have will solve the problem for the long term to enable production progress," he said adding Tullow estimated having to spend up to $400 million on the remedial work.

"The cost could be cheaper, depending on which option works out well at the end of the day, but we estimate to spend about $400 million maximum on this."

Tullow, which is the lead operator for the Jubilee field, said earlier this year it hoped to resolve the issues hampering production by September, a goal Heavey said was still possible.

Tullow holds a 36.05 percent stake in Jubilee. Other shareholders include state oil firm GNPC with 13.75 percent, private investment group Kosmos with 23.49 percent, Anadarko Petroleum Corp with 23.49 percent, and Sabre Oil and Gas with 2.81 percent.

The Jubilee field began production in December 2010 with reserves estimated to be up to 1 billion barrels. Around 33 million barrels have been produced so far.

Heavey said Tullow's current total operation cost on Jubilee was $20 per barrel, including production cost of $11. The partners have spent a total $3.5 billion to develop the field.

Heavey said Tullow was hoping to get approval in the third quarter to begin work on a second field, TEN, with reserve estimates of anywhere between 200 million and 1.2 billion barrels at 100,000 barrels-per-day.

Aside from its oil, Ghana is the world's second largest cocoa producer after Ivory Coast and Africa's second biggest gold producer after South Africa.