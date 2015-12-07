(Adds opposition comments)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Dec 7 Ghana's utility regulator increased
tariffs for electricity and water by up to 89 percent on Monday
in a renewed bid to attract competitive private investment to
the sector as the West African nation grapples with a crippling
power crisis.
Electricity prices were put up by 59.2 percent and water by
between 69 percent and 89 percent depending on usage, the Public
Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) said in its first major
change in tariffs since 2013.
The main opposition party condemned the hikes, which are to
take effect on December 14, and said it would block
implementation.
"It is the highest level of insensitivity ever witnessed by
Ghanaians under the Fourth Republic, and certainly just before
Christmas and in a year that Ghanaians have known nothing but
untold sufferings and hardships. It should not happen," the
party said in a statement.
The PURC said the increases, which had been delayed for
several months to allow it to sensitise the public to the need
for such a move, were driven largely by a shift from a cheaper
hydro-dominated generation mix to thermal power.
They were also to make up for increasing chemical and power
purchase costs incurred by the water company, it said.
"The significant change and the increasing dependency on
thermal generation has greatly impacted the cost of electricity
generation by the utilities service providers," it said.
The West African country is grappling with a chronic power
crisis that has crippled industrial growth and forced the
government to contract emergency powerships to make up for a
supply shortfall of up to 500 megawatts.
Nana Yaa Dzantua, head of external affairs at the PURC, told
Reuters that despite the increases, about 32 percent domestic
lifeline consumers would still enjoy subsidies on power.
The rises were also in fulfilment of Ghana's three-year aid
deal with the International Monetary Fund which the government
signed in April to restore a fiscal balance and fix the power
crisis. The pact has reduced the government's popularity.
Monday's tariff hikes are expected to further push up
consumer inflation, which stood at a four-year high of 17.4
percent in October.
"The utilities constitute basic expenditure for households
and considering the fact that these increases are coming in
December when there is already pressure on spending, we expect
to see some additional inflation pressure," said Sampson Akligo
of the Accra-based Investcom group.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Mark Heinrich)