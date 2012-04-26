By Kate Kelland
| ACCRA, April 26
ACCRA, April 26 Isiah Anane is barely conscious
of the desperate words pouring from his father's mouth. He is
eight months old and struggling to take each breath as his
father offers up prayer after prayer over his heaving little
body.
Even with the oxygen tube going into his nose, Isiah's lungs
are not getting enough oxygen into his blood to sustain him.
He has pneumonia, his temperature is dangerously high and
the medicines and fluids he's being given are so far having
little impact against the severity of his condition.
"This is a very difficult case," says Margaret Neizer, the
emergency room doctor at the Princess Marie Louise Children's
Hospital in Accra, where Isiah was brought in at dawn.
"His prognosis is not good. And this is their first child,"
she adds, looking at the baby's parents weeping and praying at
his bedside.
If Isiah makes it through and becomes well again, his family
are likely to be among the most eager to take him to be
immunised with one of two new vaccines being introduced across
Ghana this week.
A pneumococcal shot of the type being launched in a new
nationwide campaign could stop him from coming down with
pneumonia again in the future.
And a rotavirus vaccine, which arms against the main cause
of severe and fatal diarrhoea, could ensure his protection
against the world's joint second biggest killer of children
under five.
Yet if Isiah loses his fight for life, his doctors hope at
the very least that his sorry tale will show why immunisation is
so vital for the health of developing countries like Ghana.
"This is why we need the vaccines. We still have these
challenges every day in this institution and health institutions
across the country," said Neizer.
"Last year in this hospital pneumonia was our top cause of
mortality, but in countries where these vaccines have been
introduced, the results have been good. I hope that for Ghana it
won't be any different."
