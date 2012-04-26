* Rotavirus kills 450,000 a year children worldwide
Kate Kelland
ACCRA, April 26 When Odei Antwi-Agyei had the
chance of introducing vaccines to prevent Ghana's children dying
of diarrhoea, or vaccines to stop them dying of pneumonia, he
did what no African immunisation chief has done before. He said
he'd do both at the same time.
The logistics of such a plan are enormous even in a
relatively small country of 24 million people.
Just keeping the stockpiles of vaccines cool is tough in a
tropical nation where average daytime temperatures are 30
degrees Celsius and rural electricity supplies are not reliable.
Then there are the training programmes for tens of thousands
of healthcare workers, the bottom-up public awareness campaigns
taken to outreach centres in rural villages, and the upgrading
and reissuing of millions of child health record cards.
But as the manager of Ghana's Expanded Programme on
Immunisation faced with stubbornly high child mortality rates,
Antwi-Agyei says he had no time for defeatism.
"We looked at our mortality and saw that some of our highest
causes of death are from vaccine preventable diseases. Pneumonia
and diarrhoea are killing our children," he told Reuters.
"This calls for business unusual. Business as usual is not
enough. We have to do things differently."
In 2008, the last year for which full data are available,
more than 54,000 Ghanian children died before they had reached
their fifth birthday. Public health officials say 20 percent of
those deaths were from pneumonia and diarrhoea.
So this year, starting this week, Ghana will vaccinate the
first babies in a new campaign against rotavirus - a cause of
severe diarrhoea - and pneumococcal disease, which causes
pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.
The vaccines - oral rotavirus shots made by GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK), and Merck, and pneumococcal shots made by
GSK and Pfizer, are in large part funded by the Global
Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), a donor-backed
group that funds bulk-buy vaccination programmes for poorer
nations that cannot afford to pay developed-economy prices.
PAIN OF LOSING A "BEAUTIFUL BOY"
Emma Agbesi paid the highest price of all with her child.
The 25-year-old's second son - a "beautiful, fat, fair baby" as
she describes him - died two years ago after failing to fight
off the pneumonia that took over his lungs.
Isaac was five months old when he became very sick. "He had
a fever and he couldn't breathe properly. There was a lot of
noise when he was breathing, and it was very short and fast,"
she remembers.
With Isaac's temperature rising and his lungs struggling,
staff at the local health clinic told the mother to take him to
the hospital - a 45 minute taxi drive away over the rough roads
and red earth of the mango-growing district where she lives.
Doctors there did their best, but it was too late, Agbesi
said. "When he died, it was so painful. The pain is very bad. He
was a beautiful boy."
At the Princess Marie Louise Children's hospital in Accra,
doctors say such heartbreaking tales are common.
"Last month in our emergency room, 75 percent of the deaths
were from diarrhoeal diseases and respiratory infections like
pneumonia," said Eric Sifah, medical superintendent at the
74-bed hospital. "In one month we could have 30 deaths from
diarrhoea and at least one a day from pneumonia."
Little doubt, then, about why Antwi-Agyei was not prepared
to choose one vaccine before the other.
AMBITIONS, CALCULATIONS
Seth Berkley, GAVI's chief executive, who is visiting Ghana
for the launch of the new vaccines, is impressed and a little
concerned about Anti-Agyei's decision.
"The introduction of just one vaccine alone would imply an
immense workload of financial planning, medical training and
upgrading a complex logistical system," he said. "With a double
launch, Ghana's health officials are feeling twice the heat."
But, he notes, Ghanaian health officials' ambitions are also
based on some cool, calm calculations.
Rotavirus, a disease that causes gastroenteritis - an
inflammation of the stomach and intestines - can lead to severe
dehydration and death in children most vulnerable to infection,
those between six months and two years old.
Treating rotavirus diarrhoea among Ghana's children costs an
estimated $3.2 million a year, but a recent study found that
giving rotavirus shots to children under five would be highly
cost-effective, saving the country $1.7 million in treatment
costs and 1,554 children's lives every year.
LONG-TERM BENEFITS
While the immediate benefits of vaccinating children against
these killers are clear in terms of saving lives and reducing
disease, Ghana is also looking at long-term pay-back. Evidence
suggests the value of vaccines goes beyond just health benefits.
Healthier children are far more likely to attend school
regularly, and studies show they also learn more effectively.
They are also more likely to be economically productive.
Experts say a one year increase in life expectancy increases
labour productivity by around 4 percent.
Orin Levine, director of the International Vaccine Access
Center (IVAC) at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health in
United States, has no doubt diarrhoea and pneumonia are the most
important diseases for Ghana to tackle to bring down child
deaths and says it will see huge social and economic returns.
"We estimate that if they scale up the coverage of pneumonia
and diarrhoea vaccines over this decade, they'll prevent more
than 14,000 child deaths and 1.4 million cases of meningitis,
pneumonia and diarrhoea," he told Reuters.
And those prevented deaths, as well as prevented costly
cases of disease, will have economic benefits which IVAC expects
to be almost $320 million in total by 2020.
"Ghana's best resource for the future is its people. So
having them healthier, better educated and more productive, is
the surest way for Ghana to develop and make itself more
successful," Levine said.
Viewed on an individual level, a GAVI-led study has found
that reduced death rates brought about from full immunisation
can lead to an increase of between 12.4 and 18 percent in future
annual income for adults.
"A FUTURE LEADER?"
For mothers like Abigail Kokote, that will make all the
difference. She works in the market near her home village of
Ayikuma in the Dodowe district near Accra and knows that when
her children are sick she can't go to work, making it even more
difficult for her to afford the medicines they need.
Her new baby, Jonathan, is 10 weeks old and has just become
on the first infants in the country to be fully immunised
against pneumococcal and rotavirus as well as having the routine
pentavalent, polio and yellow fever shots already included in
Ghana's child vaccination programme.
"Now I know he will grow up to be big and strong. He will be
healthy and he will learn well at school. Maybe he will become a
politician, even a future leader," she laughs.
The similar aspirations of Sophia Ashiabi, a 21-year-old
mother cradling her baby at the vaccination and weigh-in
outreach unit in Ayikuma, reflect the findings of a 2011 study
by researchers at the U.S. Harvard School of Public Health who
found that vaccinated children have better cognitive development
and significantly higher language and IQ test scores.
"Children who have had vaccinations don't have to miss
school like ones who are sick very often," Ashiabi said.
Her one-week old son is yet to be named, but she says she'd
like to call him Kweku - which means "Wednesday", the day he was
born - and she will bring him back to the clinic in a few months
when he's old enough to be immunised.
"Vaccination will give him strength and open his mind,"
Ashiabi said. "He will be bright in school and grow up to be a
very important person."
