UPDATE 2-Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
ACCRA, July 31 Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has chosen Central Bank Governor Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as his vice-president, a spokesman for Mahama told a local radio station on Tuesday.
Mahama took over as Ghana's president last week when President John Atta Mills died unexpectedly.
The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has since said that it will name Mahama as its candidate in an election due at the end of the year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy)
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lankan shares ended down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, and hit their lowest close in more than a week, due to profit-booking in large-cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.