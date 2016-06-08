ACCRA, June 8 Britain's Vodafone said on
Wednesday that plans to return its Ghana operations to
profit-making were hampered by the West African country's
failure to fulfil its financial obligations as minority
shareholder.
The world's largest mobile group by revenue paid $900 million
for a 70 percent stake in state-run Ghana telecom in 2008 while
the government retained the remaining 30 percent with an
enterprise value of around $1.3 billion at the time.
Since the acquisition, Vodafone has put an additional $1.2
billion to modernize network infrastructure and quality of
service without the corresponding contribution from the minority
shareholder, Kenneth Gomado, chief finance officer of Vodafone
Ghana, told reporters in Accra.
The debts were mainly the principal and interest charges on a
$550 million investment from the Vodafone Group and a $240
million loan from the World Bank's IFC.
Gomado said the government's inability to meet its
obligations had resulted in accumulation of debt due to
increasing interest charges on the investment loans, and he
noted that Vodafone Ghana had yet to declare profit since its
launch.
The company has delayed plans to list on the local stock
exchange until ongoing talks with the government to redeem its
obligations conclude, Gomado said.
"As we speak today, we are not making any profit before taxes
... we invested $1.2 billion, most of which is accruing interest
and at the end of the day that puts our pre-tax profit in
negative," he said.
"We've grown and improved quality and profitability of the
business, but as of now I don't think we are able to list
because there are certain balance sheet issues that we've been
discussing with the government in the past three years that
needs to be resolved," Gomado said.
Vodafone Ghana has around eight million subscribers on its
network and is the second largest mobile operator in
subscription and revenue after South Africa's MTN.
Serpil Timuray, group head for Africa, Middle East and
Asia-Pacific, said despite the challenges, Vodafone would
continue critical investments to build on growth, adding that
the company's future in Ghana looked bright.
Also operating in Ghana are Millicom International Cellular's
Tigo, India's Bharti-Airtel, Globacom of Nigeria and
Sudan's Sudatel Expresso.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo)