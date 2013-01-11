Handout picture of Ajay Devgn from the movie 'Son of Sardaar'. REUTERS/Handout

MUMBAI "Housefull 2" and "Son of Sardaar", two slapstick Bollywood comedies that crossed the billion-rupee mark at the box-office, are competing for the dubious honour of being the worst film of 2012 at India's Razzies.

Movie fans are voting online in various categories for the Golden Kela and the Ghanta awards, two unrelated Indian versions of the annual Oscars spoof that castigates Hollywood's worst performances.

In addition to "Housefull 2" and "Son of Sardaar", the Golden Kelas have shortlisted Yash Chopra's final film "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", Shirish Kunder's "Joker", Ashish Mohan's "Khiladi 786" and Arbaaz Khan's "Dabangg 2" for the not-so-coveted awards.

Indian audiences risk being pilloried themselves at the Golden Kela awards and are nominated in the "Baawra Ho Gaya Hai Ke" (Have you gone crazy?) category for spending more than 6 billion rupees at cinemas to watch these films.

Both Sajid Khan's "Housefull 2" and Ashwni Dhir's "Son of Sardaar" are slapstick comedies, relying on over-the-top acting and toilet humour to woo audiences.

Ram Gopal Varma's "Department", Abbas Mustan's "Players" and Karan Johar's "Student of the Year" are also in the running for worst film at the Ghanta awards.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were the front-runners in the worst actor category, garnering multiple nominations on both lists.

Alia Bhatt's acting debut in "Student of the Year" earned her a worst actress nomination at the Golden Kela awards and a nod for worst breakthrough at the Ghantas. Sonakshi Sinha went one better with worst actress nominations on both award lists for all her films in 2012.

The Ghantas also have a "WTF was that?" category, featuring movie storylines such as "a pornstar being recruited by the CBI in ‘Jism 2' and saving the country" and "a ghost using a landline to call up Bipasha with information in ‘Raaz 3D'".

The Golden Kelas paid tribute to "people who surprised us by their presence even though we thought their careers were long over" with the "Why Are You Still Trying" award. Notable nominations include Karisma Kapoor, Chandrachur Singh, Aftab Shivdasani and Shiney Ahuja.

The Ghanta winners will be declared on February 8 while the Golden Kelas will be announced in March.

