BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 12 Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both Nissan Motor Co and Renault, said the companies expect "three to four more years of stagnation" in the European auto business.
Ghosn, speaking at an industry breakfast in New York, said the companies are "planning for the worst" in Europe, where auto sales have fallen along with the continent's economies.
In Japan, where the strong yen has made it difficult to profit, Nissan is staying put, he said.
"The level of the yen is unbelievable," he said, but added that "we're not leaving" Japan.
Ghosn made his comments at a Wall Street Journal event.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.