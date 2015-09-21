(Wade Shepard is the author of "Ghost Cities of China." The
opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Wade Shepard
Sept 21 Nearly 150,000 Syrian refugees have
already claimed asylum in Europe and tens of thousands more are
flooding the borders in search of places to live. Meanwhile, in
China, there are millions of new apartments sitting completely
empty and entire sections of freshly constructed cities that are
virtually uninhabited. This disparity between unmet housing need
and oversupply has not been lost on many around the world, and
after writing a book about China's ghost cities, I've recently
found my email inbox getting flooded with suggestions such as
this:
Do you think the Ghost Cities could be used, even as a
temporary situation, to accommodate those displaced from Syria?
It seems that many of the cities are just waiting for a
community and here is a community that needs a city.
This sentiment is widespread across popular social media
platforms, and on Twitter alone roughly 7 Realistically
speaking, this suggestion isn't worth analyzing with much depth.
The political quagmire of relocating masses of people across the
planet - not to mention the fact that refugees need more than
just housing - means that this is a far greater ordeal than
simply assuaging demand with supply. It does shed light, though,
on the gulf that exists between the predominant international
opinion on China's so-called ghost cities and their present
reality.
Even though there are between 20 and 45 million unoccupied
homes across China, which account for roughly 600 million square
meters of uninhabited floor space - enough to completely cover
Madrid - these places are not the urban wastelands they are
often posited to be. While many of China's new cities and urban
districts are deficient in people they are not deficient in
owners. Nearly every apartment that goes on the market in China
is quickly purchased, often at exorbitant prices that commonly
range into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Far from being
unwanted infrastructure that could seamlessly be doled out to
refugees, those arrays of vacant high-rises are actually the
proud possessions of people who paid a lot of money for them.
So why would anyone spend incredible amounts of cash on
houses they do not intent to use?
All over the world, the value of property extends beyond the
utilitarian function of being a place to live. Real estate is
also a vital economic entity that presents an avenue for
investment as well as a way of storing wealth - a use of
property that is taken to the extreme in China. "Many Chinese
investors are buying property based on expectations of
appreciation, and that it is a solid, safe investment that they
can easily understand," said Mark Tanner, the founding director
of China Skinny, a Shanghai based marketing research firm.
A full 39 percent of individual wealth in China is kept in
housing, and, according to Nomura, 21 percent of China's urban
households possess more than one home. The reasons for this
desire to invest in housing often results from a lack of better
options. China's banks pay negative interest and are becoming
even more unattractive with the recent wave of currency
devaluation. Wealth management products are not fully developed
and are highly regulated by the government, and the stock market
is viewed to be about as secure as a casino.
A huge portion of the homes that are purchased in China
function very much like stocks or a trade-able commodity. As an
incredible number of new apartments are sold as unfinished
concrete cavities without any interior fit out or even windows,
they are in no way immediately livable. Strange as it may seem,
they are very actively bought and sold in this bare-bones form.
In fact, investors often prefer them that way. In many ways they
are purely economic entities, quantifiable placeholders of value
that are traded on the open market akin to precious metals. Just
as one doesn't need to mold a piece of gold into something
usable, like a piece of jewelry, for it to have value and an
economic function, an apartment in China doesn't need to have
people living in it for it to be economically viable.
"Empty units leave flexibility for quick sales in a changing
market or need to cash in quickly," said Barry Wilson, the
founding director of Barry Wilson Project Initiatives, a Hong
Kong-based urban design firm.
Another reason for the sheer number of unused apartments in
China is the fact that there is often little financial incentive
for owners to do anything with them after purchase. There is no
yearly property tax in China, so vacant properties are not a
financial drain on their owners. While the potential returns
that could be had from renting them out (1 percent or so) is
often not worth the hassle - especially because it costs tens of
thousands of dollars to construct the interiors of new
apartments in preparation for tenants. This is combined with the
fact that Chinese homeowners, especially investors who have
multiple properties, are remarkably un-leveraged. According to
Mark Tanner, over 80 percent of homes in China are owned
outright. This means that most homeowners, especially the big
investors with multiple properties, generally don't have any
mortgages to pay off or any other leans, so there isn't as much
financial pressure to make a profit from these homes in the
short term.
Additionally many empty apartments have owners who intend to
occupy them at some point. A huge number of China's new
apartments are located in new development areas, which are, by
definition, new. The thinking is if you buy property in these
emerging new areas early, you can get a better price. So it's
common for people to purchase homes in places that are not yet
ready to support a large population with the understanding that
they won't be able to inhabit them for many years. As these new
urban developments grow and evolve, more and more people
eventually move into their homes. According to a report by
Standard Chartered, between 2012 and 2014 the occupancy rate of
Zhengzhou's Zhengdong New District - prominently featured in a
60 Minutes segment on ghost cities - doubled, while the
population in Zhenjiang's Dantu district quadrupled, and
occupancy in Changzhou's new Wujin district increased more than
twofold. As new areas develop, the facilities, institutions,
infrastructure and businesses they need to be attractive to
residents, vacant homes begin filling up as ghost cities come
alive.
So, while China may have tens of millions of empty
apartments, it doesn't mean that they don't serve an economic
function, it doesn't mean that they are unwanted, and it
definitely doesn't mean that they are just laying out in some
urban no-mans-lands ripe for the taking.out of 10 results for
searches pertaining to China's ghost cities reveal tweets
recommending the mass movement of Syrian refugees to these
under-populated urban terrains.
(Wade Shepard)