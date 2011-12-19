Dec 19 The world's largest bicycle maker has boosted sales on mainland China since the landmark China-Taiwan trade deal enacted in January, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

Taiwan-based Giant Manufacturing increased high-end bicycle sales on the mainland this year to 4,000 or 5,000 from 3,000 last year, the paper reported, citing the company's chief executive Antony Lo.

The boon from lowered import tariffs have been partly offset by rising mainland prices, an appreciating yuan, and global economic uncertainty, the paper added.

Lo said he saw an increasing demand for bicycles in China as governments promote non-motorised vehicles in a bid to ease air pollution. Prices for high-end light weight bikes start from $1,500, the paper wrote.

Giant's revenues this year are expected to be similar to last year's level of about NT$44.2 billion ($1.46 billion), Lo added.

Taiwan's push for closer economic ties with China reached a milestone last year with the signing of an economic cooperation framework agreement trade deal that will cut tariffs to zero by 2013 on Taiwanese export items to mainland, worth a total of $13.84 billion.

Cross-investment agreements for the financial and high-tech industries are also expected later. ($1 = 30.3605 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Sisi Tang; Editing by Ken Wills)