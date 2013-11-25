Nov 25 Chinese online game developer Giant
Interactive Group Inc said it received a non-binding
proposal from its chairman Yuzhu Shi and an affiliate of Baring
Private Equity Asia to take the company private for $11.75 per
American Depositary Share.
The offer represents a premium of 16 percent to the
company's ADS's closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday.
The consortium expects to finance the deal, which values the
company at about $2.82 billion, with a combination of debt and
equity capital.
Giant Interactive said the consortium owned about 47.2
percent of the company's shares as of Nov. 25.