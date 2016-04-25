DUBAI, April 25 Bahrain's Gulf International
Bank (GIB) said it had sold 2 billion Saudi riyals ($533
million) of five-year floating rate notes, the first issue by a
financial institution in the domestic Saudi riyal bond market
since September 2015.
The senior unsecured notes were oversubscribed and priced at
a spread of 140 basis points over the three-month Saudi
interbank offered rate, the bank said on Monday.
GIB Capital was lead coordinator for the offer, while GIB
Capital, Samba Capital & Investment Management Co, Riyad Capital
and Saudi Fransi Capital were joint lead managers and book
runners.
GIB's primary shareholder is the state-owned Public
Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)