DUBAI, April 20 Bahrain's Gulf International Bank plans to issue a 2 billion-riyal ($545 million) floating rate notes with a lifespan of five years through a private placement in Saudi Arabia, a prospectus showed on Sunday.

The bank mandated its own investment banking arm, GIB Capital, as well as those of National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi to act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. Investor meetings will take place in Saudi Arabia on April 21 and 22. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)