LONDON Oct 12 Gibraltar will see double-digit
economic growth in the 2015/16 financial year, boosted by
expansion in online gaming, banking and financial services, the
country's chief minister said on Monday.
Gibraltar is a rocky outcrop off the southern coast of Spain
ceded to Britain in 1713, but which Spanish authorities now want
to reclaim.
It posted GDP growth of 10.3 percent for the 2014/15
financial year, Fabian Picardo told a Gibraltar event in
London's City financial district.
"Our statistics office predicts similar double-digit growth
next year," Picardo said.
The self-governing territory's low-tax regime has encouraged
growth in gaming companies and in financial services such as
insurance.
Gibraltar opened a stock exchange last year and the
Gibraltar International Bank earlier this year.
It launched its first insurance-linked security (ILS) -
insurance risk packaged as debt - earlier this year, competing
with established centres such as Bermuda. London is also hoping
to become a centre for ILS.
Financial services minister Albert Isola told the event that
more such debt issues were "in train".
Gibraltar's membership of the European Union enables it to
attract investors looking to sell financial services across
Europe. Picardo welcomed the Britain Stronger in Europe
campaign, which launched on Monday.
"Rock and City - together for mutual benefit and profit," he
said.
