LONDON Nov 15 Britain said on Friday it was
confident that Spain was breaking European Union law by imposing
"politically-motivated" checks at its border with Gibraltar
despite the EU executive saying it thought Madrid was acting
lawfully.
"We remain confident that the Spanish government has acted -
and continues to act - unlawfully, through introducing
disproportionate and politically motivated checks," Britain's
Foreign Office said after the European Commission said it had
found no evidence Spain had acted illegally.
Britain said the border had operated more smoothly than
normal when a Commission team had investigated delays at the
frontier of the disputed British overseas territory this summer.
