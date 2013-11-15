* Dispute has strained relations between London and Madrid
* UK says Spain still acting illegally
* Spain says EU backs its position
* Commission recommends steps to smooth border crossings
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 There is no evidence Spain
broke EU law by imposing tight controls at its border with
Gibraltar, the European Union executive said on Friday, urging
both sides to act to ease bottlenecks that strained relations
between London and Madrid.
The European Commission sent inspectors to the British
territory in September after Britain and Gibraltar complained to
Brussels that Spain was applying over-zealous border controls,
causing long lines for workers and tourists entering and leaving
the rocky outcrop near the tip of southern Spain.
"The Commission has not found evidence to conclude that the
checks on persons and goods as operated by the Spanish
authorities at the crossing point ... have infringed the
relevant provisions of Union law," it said in a statement.
Britain said it was confident that Spain was breaking EU law
by imposing "politically-motivated" checks at its border with
Gibraltar.
For its part, Spain, which wants to reclaim Gibraltar three
centuries after ceding it to Britain in a treaty, said the
Commission had backed its position.
"The government is satisfied because Brussels has signalled
that we did not break any Community rules by establishing those
controls at the Gibraltar border," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya
Saenz de Santamaria told reporters in Madrid.
The Commission wrote to the Spanish and British governments
recommending practical ways to improve the flow of people and
traffic through the border crossing.
Gibraltar is not part of the European Union's Schengen
passport-free area, so travellers between Spain and Gibraltar
are subject to passport and customs checks.
Spain has complained that Gibraltar has not done enough to
stem what it says is an increasing flow of smuggled cigarettes
out of the territory, which has a low sales tax. Cigarettes are
about 40 percent cheaper on "the Rock" than in Spain.
TOBACCO-SMUGGLING
The Commission said Spain should improve traffic flows at
the border crossing, for example by increasing the number of
vehicle lanes, and carrying out better targeted checks on
travellers. It urged Britain to improve safeguards against
tobacco-smuggling. Both sides should exchange intelligence on
tobacco-smuggling, the Commission added.
It asked both sides to report back to Brussels within six
months on what they had done to carry out its recommendations.
Gibraltar, whose population is about 30,000, has a booming
economy largely based on online gambling and insurance firms.
Millions of tourists visit every year, attracted by its
subtropical climate, rare Barbary macaque monkeys, duty-free
shops and overtly British culture.
Since August, Gibraltar has continued to complain
sporadically of excessive border controls on the Spanish side of
the border, both entering and leaving the British enclave.
Gibraltar's complaint is that on some occasions Spain
unfairly searches every single person and car entering and
leaving the British territory, causing hours of delays.
The dispute broke out soon after a tiff between Gibraltar
and Spain over fishing in waters around the Rock.
Spain said Gibraltar had caused environmental damage and
blocked access to its boats in July when it dropped concrete
blocks into a shallow area of disputed waters to create an
artificial reef.
Gibraltar says Spanish fishing boats have depleted fisheries
with illegal methods and the reef would help replenish stocks.
Gibraltar accused Spain of stepping up border checks in
retaliation for the reef. Spain denied this.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer and Fiona Ortiz in Madrid
and Andrew Osborn and Peter Griffiths in London; editing by Mark
Heinrich)