MADRID May 29 Spain will tell Britain on
Tuesday to push Gibraltar to let Spanish fishermen back onto
waters off the UK territory after weeks of offshore skirmishes,
the Foreign Minister said on Tuesday.
Spain has accused police from the British territory - a
peninsular off the south of Spain - of chasing its fishermen
from Spanish waters in recent weeks and has deployed Civil Guard
officers to protect the boats.
Gibraltar and Britain say the police are simply enforcing a
law that regulates fishing within the waters of the port of the
peninsular ceded to the British in 1713 after a 1704 capture.
"No one chose this government to leave Spaniards without
protection, so we are going to protect the Spanish fishermen,"
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo y Marfil told
Spanish television Telecinco.
The dispute has reignited tensions between the two countries
over the sovereignty of the peninsular which Spain has long
claimed as its own.
Earlier this month, Spain's Queen Sofia pulled out of a
lunch to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Britain's Queen
Elizabeth as the dispute escalated and after news broke that
Prince Edward of Britain would visit the Rock next month.
Spain's right-leaning government led by Mariano Rajoy has
taken a strident attitude on Gibraltar, which houses traditional
British red phone boxes, pubs and fish and chip shops.
It believes the former Socialist government dealt a fatal
blow to negotiations over its future by allowing three-way talks
to include the pro-British Gibraltar government.
Garcia-Margallo was due on Tuesday to meet British Foreign
Minister William Hague in London to discuss the dispute which
has outraged many Spaniards. Radio and television talk shows
have accused Gibraltar of harassing fishermen.
"I am going to ask Minister Hague to urge the government in
Gibraltar to reach an agreement which respects the rights of the
fishermen," Margallo said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Sonya Dowsett)