* Britain and Spain in new diplomatic spat over Gibraltar
* Spain mulls border fees, tax probes and airspace ban
* Cameron concerned; Gibraltar attacks "politics of madness"
* Britain says won't compromise on territory's sovereignty
(Recasts, adds Gibraltar's chief minister, reaction from
Labour, UKIP and Foreign Office)
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Aug 5 Tensions over Gibraltar escalated
on Monday when the British territory's chief minister accused
Spain of "sabre-rattling" and behaving like North Korea after
Madrid floated the idea of a new border crossing fee and
airspace controls.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is "seriously
concerned" about the situation and has demanded an explanation
from the Spanish government about the proposals, his spokesman
said.
The rocky outcrop at the southern tip of the Iberian
peninsula has long been a source of friction between the two
countries, even though they are NATO allies and European Union
partners.
The row over its sovereignty flared up last month when
Gibraltar's boats dumped concrete blocks into the sea to create
a reef for fish at the mouth of the Mediterranean. Spain said
the reef would block its fishing boats.
Spain hit back with tougher border checks that caused long
delays and tourists waiting for six hours in the blazing heat.
Reinforcing its claim to the territory, Spain's Foreign
Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo signalled a tougher stance
on the issue on Sunday, saying "the party is over". That was an
apparent reference to years of a softer policy on Gibraltar
under the previous Socialist government.
Spain is considering a new 50 euro ($66.42) fee for people
crossing the border, tax investigations into Gibraltarians who
have property in Spain and a ban on planes using its airspace to
reach the territory's airport, he told a paper.
Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the proposals
were the "politics of madness" and that "hell will freeze over"
before it removes the reef from the waters off a territory ceded
to Britain in 1713.
"He is sabre-rattling à la North Korea. It almost makes one
feel as if you are listening to the politics of Franco in the
1950s and 60s," Picardo told Sky News, referring to the fascist
dictator who ruled Spain from 1936 to 1975 and wanted to regain
Gibraltar.
'BARGAINING CHIP'
Cameron's spokesman said the Spanish government had not
raised its proposals for Gibraltar with Britain.
"We are seeking an explanation from them regarding the
reports that they might target Gibraltar with further measures,"
the spokesman said.
The opposition Labour Party accused Spain of trying to score
political points over Gibraltar, which has a population of
30,000 and relies on tourism, the gambling industry and offshore
banking.
"They appear to be using the prospect of a transit fee as a
bargaining chip with the UK. This is simply unacceptable,"
Labour foreign affairs spokesman Kerry McCarthy said.
William Dartmouth, a member of the European Parliament for
the anti-EU UK Independence Party, accused Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy of engineering a row to distract from a
corruption scandal in his party and Spain's bleak economy.
"Their futile claims over Gibraltar seem to fit his bill,"
Dartmouth said in a statement that urged Cameron to send a
frigate to the territory.
Britain's Foreign Office said it "will not compromise on
sovereignty".
"Our differences with Spain on Gibraltar will be resolved by
political means through our relationship as EU partners not
through disproportionate measures," it said.
($1 = 0.7528 euros)
(Editing by Andrew Osborn, Guy Faulconbridge and David Evans)