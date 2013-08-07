LONDON Aug 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has spoken to his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy to
raise "serious concerns" about tensions at the border with
Gibraltar, his office said on Wednesday.
Cameron spoke to Rajoy by phone after Spanish Foreign
Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said in a weekend newspaper
interview that Spain may introduce fees at the border with the
British overseas territory and close its airspace to planes
using its airport.
Spain disputes Britain's three centuries of sovereignty over
Gibraltar, a territory on the southern tip of Spain that is home
to close to 30,000 people with an economy dominated by offshore
banking, Internet gambling firms and tourism.
Long-running tensions over the territory flared up last
month when boats from Gibraltar dumped concrete blocks into the
sea to create an artificial reef for fish. Spain said the reef
would block its fishing boats.
