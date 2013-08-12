MADRID Aug 12 Spain will not back down on
implementing tighter controls at its border with the disputed
British territory of Gibraltar, a foreign ministry spokesman
said on Monday, escalating the row between the two countries.
"The controls are not a right, they are an obligation," the
spokesman told Reuters, adding the Spanish government would not
scrap the controls which it saw as being legal and proportionate
to prevent money laundering and contraband of tobacco and other
products.
Earlier on Monday, Britain had said it might take legal
action against Spain over the tighter border controls which have
caused long delays for tourists and local people.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)