By Peter Griffiths and Sarah White
LONDON/MADRID, Aug 7 Britain and Spain agreed on
Wednesday to work together to calm tempers over the contested
British overseas territory of Gibraltar, after the Spanish
government threatened to restrict access to the territory.
A centuries-old conflict over the British outpost boiled
over in late July when boats from Gibraltar dumped concrete
blocks into the sea to make a reef, and Spain created long
delays at the border days later, with lengthy car checks.
The row escalated so quickly that some believe the Spanish
government is using it as a distraction from woes at home, where
the ruling party has been embroiled in a corruption scandal and
the economy is in a long recession.
Both sides have now said they will try to find a solution to
the spat. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his Spanish
counterpart Mariano Rajoy talked by telephone on Wednesday.
"Mr Rajoy agreed that he did not want the issue to become an
obstacle in the bilateral relations and that we needed to find a
way to de-escalate the issue," Cameron's office said in a
statement.
Rajoy emphasized the friendly relations between the two
countries, his office said in a statement, and said the
countries' foreign ministries would work together to resolve the
differences.
Spain had threatened to impose harsher measures on
travellers to the territory on the country's southern tip,
including a 50-euro ($66.60) border-crossing fee. It also raised
the prospect of tax investigations into the thousands of
Gibraltarians who own property in Spain.
Madrid did not refer to extra measures on Wednesday and it
was not clear whether Spain would relax its border controls.
Spaniards and Gibraltarians travelling to and from the
British outpost for work or as tourists have faced queues that
were sometimes several hours long.
Cameron's office said Spain had committed to reducing border
measures, but later statements from Rajoy's office and the
Spanish foreign ministry did not confirm that. They focused
instead on Spain's right to carry out checks to crack down on
smuggling and avoid tax fraud.
A LONG-RUNNING SPAT
The 1.2-km border between Spain and Gibraltar, home to close
to 30,000 people, has been a frequent source of conflict with
Britain in its three centuries of sovereignty over the
territory.
Extensive border controls have been turned on and off before
- General Francisco Franco closed the border in 1969 and it
wasn't reopened until 1982, seven years after his death.
Other restrictions over British flights' access to Gibraltar
from a Spanish stopover have also frequently made daily life
difficult for citizens and travellers.
Until an agreement struck seven years ago with Spain's
previous Socialist government, which also softened the country's
stance on sovereignty discussions, Gibraltarians often had to
have two mobile phones, as their international dialling code was
not recognised by Spain's system.
Fishing rows and disputed waters have long been among the
biggest sources of conflict.
The centre-right government of Rajoy, which came to power in
2012 has taken a harder line regarding its claim on the
territory.
While most Gibraltarians say they are outraged by the
dramatic steps taken by Spain in the past two weeks, some said
Britain also overstepped the mark.
"Although it is within our rights to protect the waters the
reef is not going to replenish the seas," said retired school
teacher Hector Lugaro. "There was no need for the reef."
Spain's threat of drastic border measures has raised
accusations that it is milking the row to divert attention from
some of the problems it has faced at home.
More than one in four Spaniards are unemployed, and the
ruling People's Party (PP) are trying to defuse a scandal over
illegal party financing.
Former PP treasurer Luis Barcenas - in jail pending trial on
charges of bribery and tax evasion - told a judge he collected
millions in cash donations from construction magnates and
distributed them to senior PP figures, including Rajoy.
The premier has denied the allegations, though opposition
parties are still calling for more explanations.
"Gibraltar is one of those issues that easily connects the
Spanish people. Spaniards see it as a clear-cut case and there's
a lot of agreement on it," said Jose Maria de Areilza, law
professor at Spain's ESADE business school.
