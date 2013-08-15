* Gibraltar leader uncompromising over fishing waters row
* Floats offer of tax deal with Madrid government
By Fiona Ortiz
GIBRALTAR, Aug 15 Gibraltar is confident it will
win any legal case brought by Spain in a dispute over fishing
waters and border controls, the head of the British territory
told Reuters, challenging the Madrid government to meet him in
court.
A defiant Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar's chief minister, said
he welcomed Spain's new willingness to take issues with
Gibraltar to international courts, although it has not specified
what issues and what tribunal.
"In any fairly constituted international tribunal, Gibraltar
will win game, set and match," Picardo said late on Wednesday in
his large, intensely air-conditioned office in the sub-tropical
British territory near the tip of the Iberian peninsula.
Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain 300 years ago in the Treaty
of Utrecht, but has long sought to reclaim it. Britain
considered sharing sovereignty with Spain in the 1990s, but now
promises to respect Gibraltar's wishes to remain British.
Tensions over Gibraltar flared up in July when Gibraltar
built an artificial reef in what Spain says are shared waters.
The exchange heated up rapidly. Spanish Foreign Minister
Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said "the party was over" for
Gibraltar, which enjoyed softer treatment from the previous
Spanish Socialist government.
Picardo, an Oxford-educated lawyer who has governed the
territory's 30,000-strong population for 18 months, said he did
not regret saying Spain was acting like North Korea, colourful
language he said was a response to Spain's inflammatory
language.
He said Spain was manufacturing problems with Gibraltar to
distract its citizens from a corruption scandal involving
alleged illegal financing in the ruling party, a charge echoed
by Spanish opposition parties.
Picardo said he was pleased that Garcia-Margallo had opened
the door to international arbitration.
"Those are the first words that Mr. Margallo has uttered
that I have ever welcomed. I very much hope that he sees through
on that, and that we do meet in the more civilized environment
of an international court, to make our arguments on all of those
issues," said Picardo, just back from holiday in Portugal.
Gibraltar is financially self-sufficient but Britain
operates a military base on the tiny peninsula, which uses the
British pound and has a strongly British culture, although many
people here have some Spanish ancestry.
TAX RULES
In retaliation over the reef, which all sides recognise will
obstruct a small number of Spanish fishing boats, Spain ordered
its border agents to make very thorough searches of cars.
The detailed searches have sporadically caused lines of up
to 6 hours, making it hard for Spanish workers crossing into
Gibraltar every day and potentially putting off tourists that
are a backbone of Gibraltar's small but thriving economy.
Gibraltar and Britain have complained to the European
Commission, which says it will look into whether Spain is being
heavy-handed at the border.
Meanwhile, Spain has threatened to block the ship-fuelling
business in Gibraltar's port, tax inspections of Gibraltarians
with property in Spain, and even close Spanish airspace to the
flights that bring tourists and business people from Britain.
Picardo, whose office is decorated with a large portrait of
Queen Elizabeth II, said he did not want to discuss how
Gibraltar manages its waters but was open to talks on a tax
accord with Spain.
"One of the things Spain needlessly complains about is
Gibraltar's position as a financial services centre, insisting
that Gibraltar is a tax haven," he said.
"I'm putting on the table now the possibility of discussing
with Spain a double taxation or tax information agreement."
Gibraltar would share information on Spaniards with accounts or
investments in Gibraltar, Gibraltarians who live in Spain, or
Spaniards who work in Gibraltar would not be subject to income
tax in either jurisdiction.
Gibraltar's economy has boomed as its 10 percent corporate
income tax attracted financial services firms such as insurance
companies as well as on-line gambling outfits. Gibraltar says it
complies with international money-laundering and tax rules and
is not blacklisted as an uncooperative tax haven.
"We won't allow lies like that to endure," Picardo said.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Jon Boyle)