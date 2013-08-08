LONDON Aug 8 A British navy warship will sail
to Britain's overseas territory of Gibraltar in the coming
weeks, coinciding with a diplomatic row with neighbouring Spain,
although officials said on Thursday the trip was a routine and
long-planned visit.
A centuries-old conflict over the British outpost boiled
over in late July when boats from Gibraltar dumped concrete
blocks into the sea to make a reef, and Spain created long
delays at the border days later, with lengthy car checks.
Three British navy vessels, including the frigate HMS
Westminster, will visit the outpost as part of an annual
deployment known as "Cougar", Britain's Ministry of Defence
(MOD) said.
"The forthcoming visit by ships making up Cougar 13,
including HMS Westminster and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships
Lyme Bay and Mounts Bay, are business as usual," an MOD
statement said.
An MOD spokesman stressed the visit was not related to the
border issues and said he was unable to confirm exactly when the
ships would arrive at Gibraltar.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and his Spanish
counterpart Mariano Rajoy spoke on Wednesday and agreed to try
and calm tempers. Cameron's office said he had made Rajoy aware
of the impending navy visit during their call.
"This is a routine visit that takes place every year and was
scheduled well in advance," Gibraltar's defence spokeswoman
Julia Wilde said.
A "Cougar" military manoeuvre also took place in 2012 and
involved the same number of vessels visiting Gibraltar. British
navy ships will also visit ports in Spain as well as Portugal
and Malta, the MOD said.
(Reporting by William James and Tracy Rucinski in Madrid;
Editing by Michael Roddy)