BRIEF-Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest HK$659 million ($85.03 million) in Bloomage BioTechnology Corp as it bets on China's leading medical cosmetic products and services firm.
The investment includes HK$465 million in convertible bonds and HK$194 million in new shares, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a statement.
GIC, which according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is the world's twelfth biggest sovereign wealth fund with assets estimated at S$344 billion, has said in the past it is keen on investing in technology companies in markets like China and India.
Barclays was the sole placing agent for the deal.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.