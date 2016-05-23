BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
May 23 Gemini Investment Corporation :
* Appoints Yim Gi Ryong as chief executive officer of the company, to replace Yim Sang Chan, who has resigned from this position, effective May 23
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Vr9xgn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.