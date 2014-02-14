SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore sovereign wealth
fund GIC has cut its stake in commodities trader Bunge
Ltd to 1.73 percent from 4.99 percent a year earlier,
according to a U.S. regulatory filing.
GIC, which had built up its stake in Bunge close to 5
percent in 2012, cut its holding after Bunge's share price
jumped about 13 percent in 2013.
GIC said in a filing on Thursday it owned 1.73 percent of
Bunge shares, versus 4.99 percent as of Feb. 6, 2013, according
to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing seen by Reuters.
GIC was not immediately available to comment about why it
cut the stake.
Sovereign wealth funds like GIC, hurt by investments in
Western banks during the 2008 financial crisis, had built up
stakes in new sectors such as commodities and infrastructure
after the financial crisis.