JAKARTA Feb 26 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will get a 17.39 percent stake in CT Corp's retail arm under a 5.2 trillion rupiah ($387 million) deal, the chairman of the Indonesian conglomerate said on Friday.

Trans Retail, which operates stores under the Carrefour and TRANSmart brands, may launch an initial public offering in 2020 when it has 200 stores, Chairul Tanjung told reporters in Jakarta.

The money from GIC will be mainly used for expansion, said Tanjung, who was ranked Indonesia's fifth-richest person last year by Forbes. His group's debt is "very much under control", he added. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)