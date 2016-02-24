(Adds details on deal, background on CT Corp)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Feb 24 Singapore sovereign
wealth fund GIC agreed to invest 5.2 trillion rupiah ($387
million) in PT Trans Retail, the retail arm of Indonesian
conglomerate CT Corp, which operates stores under the Carrefour
and TRANSmart brands.
The deal highlights continued investor interest in the
Indonesian retail sector despite a slowdown last year in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
In December, Indonesia's Salim group raised $1 billion from
a group of private equity firms including Northstar Group and
TPG, which was structured to give investors access to shares in
Salim Group's mini-market business, sources said.
CT Corp Chairman Chairul Tanjung said in a statement the
partnership with GIC was a "significant step forward in enabling
Trans Retail to expand its store footprint and realise its
vision of becoming a leading multi-format retailer".
Indonesian consumption faltered last year as growth fell to
its weakest pace in six years, but it is showing signs of
picking up.
The central bank's consumer confidence index in January rose
to the highest since August.
The rupiah has recovered 2.5 percent so far in 2016 after
last year's 10 percent fall, which was seen hurting the ability
of many Indonesian conglomerates to service their U.S.
dollar-denominated debt.
CT Corp, which has banking and media interests, bought over
Carrefour's controlling stake in its Indonesian
supermarket operations in 2012 for $673 million, taking full
ownership in a debt-backed acquisition.
It is controlled by Chairul Tanjung who was ranked as
Indonesia's fifth-richest person with a net worth of $4.8
billion last year, according to business magazine Forbes.
Tanjung was a dentist by training and a former Indonesia
coordinating minister for economics. His assets include
television station Trans TV, theme park Trans Studio and PT Bank
Mega Tbk.
CT Corp declined to comment on the size of GIC's stake after
the investment.
($1 = 13,445.0000 rupiah)
