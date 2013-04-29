SINGAPORE, April 29 The Government of Singapore
Investment Corp (GIC) has launched the sale of $250 million
worth of convertible bonds of a unit of commodities trading firm
Glencore International and plans to use the proceeds to
buy Glencore shares.
GIC said in a statement the bonds, which will mature in
2014, will be priced versus a reference price of $5 and it may
purchase Glencore shares at such reference price from potential
investors in the bond offering, it said in a statement.
GIC, which analysts estimate manages about $300 billion
worth of assets, was an early investor in Glencore's convertible
bonds ahead of its initial public offering in 2011.