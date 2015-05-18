SINGAPORE May 18 Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund GIC said it formed a joint venture partnership
with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy a
mall in Seoul from Daesung Industries for $263 million.
After the deal closes, GIC and CPPIB will each own a 50
percent stake in D-Cube Retail Mall.
"Our investment in the D-Cube Retail Mall reflects our
confidence in the long-term growth of Korean domestic demand and
is consistent with our strategy of acquiring high-quality,
centrally-located assets with upside potential," said Loh Wai
Keong, managing director and co-head Asia for GIC Real Estate
Pte Ltd.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)