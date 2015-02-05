SINGAPORE Feb 5 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has bought a 5 percent stake in Nielsen NV , a leading provider of TV audience ratings data, for an undisclosed amount, according to a regulatory filing.

GIC Private Ltd disclosed its holding of common stock in Nielsen, which has a market value of $16.7 billion, in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Feb 4.

Over the past year, GIC, ranked by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute as the world's eighth-largest fund with $320 billion of assets, has taken a series of stakes in businesses in both emerging and developed markets. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)