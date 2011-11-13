(Repeats from Saturday with no changes to the text)
* Singapore's GIC held over 2 pct of Olympus' shares as of
March
* Japan law enforcement, regulator to conduct rare joint
probe-media
* Most of Olympus' recent acquisitions were
unprofitable-Nikkei
By Kevin Lim and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Nov 12 Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday it has sold most of its
holdings of Olympus Corp on concern about wrongdoing,
the first major shareholder to show it had lost confidence in
the scandal-hit Japanese medical device and camera maker.
Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the
company admitted this week that it hid investment losses for
decades using funds from M&A payments. Media reports on Saturday
said police and regulators were joining forces in a rare
collaborative effort to examine the cover-up.
GIC, which is the acronym for Government of
Singapore Investment Corp, was the 10th biggest shareholder in
Olympus, with 2.17 percent as of the end of March, according to
the latest Olympus annual report.
"GIC disposed of almost all of its investments on first
suspicion of possible wrongdoing in Olympus," the Singapore fund
said in a statement.
GIC added it had only an insignificant holding under a
portfolio managed by an external fund manager. It said the
majority of its investment was made in the midst of the global
financial crisis.
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special
investigations unit, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department
and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
will team up to investigate the Olympus cover-up of investment
losses, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Nikkei has said the concealment could have exceeded 130
billion yen ($1.68 billion) at its peak, and said the company's
creditors were likely to press for a change in lending terms.
Lenders will confront Olympus next week to demand an
explanation on its accounting, a banking source said on Friday,
though he denied reports they would seek more security over
their loans.
Tokyo's stock exchange has told Olympus it will be delisted
if it fails to report earnings by Dec. 14, which could
effectively leave the 92-year-old company cut off from equity
capital markets at a time when its shares have already lost more
than three-quarters of their market value since the scandal
erupted on Oct. 14.
Olympus plans to correct 20 years of its financial
statements and submit them to financial authorities, the
Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday.
Delisting would take effect on Jan. 15 in principle if
Olympus does not meet the reporting deadline. Even if Olympus
meets the deadline, the bourse could still decide to delist the
company, depending on the scale of its past misreporting.
The bourse placed Olympus on its supervisory list on
Thursday, which means short-selling of its shares is restricted.
But such trading had already been suspended by Japan Securities
Finance, the processor of margin transactions.
"LOSING MONEY"
Sixteen investment trusts managed by Nomura Holdings Inc.
group member Nomura Asset Management Co. have recently
held Olympus in their portfolios, Nikkei also reported.
Eleven stock-index-linked mutual funds held a total of
roughly 1.9 billion yen in Olympus shares as of Wednesday, and
five more "fund of funds" owned shares as of Sept. 30. The asset
manager disclosed the information because of the possibility
that Olympus will be delisted, Nikkei said.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank, said
Olympus was its client but that it wasn't involved in any of the
transactions at the center of the scandal.
Nikkei reported separately, quoting sources, that a majority
of the 100-plus businesses acquired during former Olympus
President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa's tenure are losing money. Kikukawa
stepped down on Oct. 26.
Most of the acquired firms, in areas such as pet care
services, DVD production and others with little apparent
connection to core Olympus operations, were unlisted and
therefore not required to make their financial details public,
Nikkei said.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama on Tuesday blamed
Kikukawa, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo
Yamada for the cover-up, and said he would consider criminal
complaints against them. Mori was dismissed on Tuesday, and
Hamada offered to resign.
The SESC, Japan's securities regulator, plans to take
voluntary testimony from Kikukawa and two other current and
former officials said to be involved in the investment cover-up,
Nikkei said.
The report said the regulator also plans to hear as early as
next week from former Olympus head Michael Woodford, who was
ousted on Oct. 14 - six months after being made president and
just two weeks after becoming CEO - due to what the company
said were management issues. Woodford subsequently made public
some of the contentious M&A deals.
A third-party panel is now examining those acquisitions, and
accounting experts have said the investigation could lead to
asset writedowns of more than 70 billion yen, though Olympus'
big and profitable medical business is likely to emerge
unharmed.
The independent panel's head, retired Supreme Court justice
Tatsuo Kainaka, told Reuters his team may recommend criminal
charges in its report, to be completed early next month.
($1=77.1 yen)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)