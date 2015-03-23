SINGAPORE, March 23 Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund GIC said it has set up a 300 million euro ($324
million) partnership with Exeter Property Group, a real estate
investment manager, to invest in logistics properties in key
European distribution hubs.
"Over the long term, there will be an increasing demand for
logistics space in these locations due to the growing trend of
e-commerce, supply chain reorganisation and the increased use of
third party logistics providers," GIC said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)