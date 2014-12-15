A water tanker moves past apartments at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

SINGAPORE GIC Pte Ltd, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, formed a joint venture with property developer Vatika Group for two residential projects near New Delhi, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.

The projects in Gurgaon, to be developed by Vatika Group, are expected to be completed by financial year 2018-19 and are forecast to generate revenue in excess of 20 billion rupees ($319 million), they said.

Other details of the joint venture were not disclosed.

GIC has been on a property-buying spree. Its recent investments include an office building in Rio de Janeiro, an office tower in Tokyo, shopping centre in Rome and logistic properties in the United States.

($1 = 62.7050 rupees)

