JAKARTA Dec 5 Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC is investing 3.5 trillion rupiah ($260.7 million) in a
company that operates Indonesia's biggest cinema chain, marking
the latest foreign investment in the country's burgeoning movie
industry.
GIC's partnership with PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya (NSR),
which runs Cinema 21, Cinema XXI and The Premiere brands in
Indonesia, will expand "NSR's cinema footprint nationally",
according to a joint statement on Monday.
"The investment by GIC reflects our confidence in
Indonesia's long-term growth potential," GIC said, adding that
NSR stands to benefit from "the rapidly expanding consumer class
and economic development in Indonesia."
The movie market, one of dozens of industries that Indonesia
liberalised in February, is increasingly whetting the appetite
of overseas companies. Previously, the so-called "negative
investment list" shut most of the industry to foreigners. reut.rs/2g1KdMY
In August, South Korea's CJ CGV Co Ltd spent
$25.4 million to raise its stake in Indonesia's second-biggest
cinema chain, CGV Blitz, to nearly 23 percent from 14.75
percent.
($1 = 13,425.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta; Additional
reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)