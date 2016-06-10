DUBLIN, June 10 Irish telecoms firm eir:
* says GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, intends to
purchase up to 230 million euros of the group's shares, at a
price of 232 euros per share, from existing shareholders
* completion of the acquisition is expected to be
conditional upon the approval of certain matters by shareholders
at an extraordinary general meeting
* proposed acquisition will be arranged such that
shareholders with smaller percentage holdings will be given the
opportunity to participate in the sale so as to facilitate a
liquidity event for those holders
* following the transaction, Anchorage Capital Group will
remain as eir's largest shareholder, holding in excess of 35
percent
