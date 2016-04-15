JAKARTA, April 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Friday it is making its first investment in Indonesia's logistics sector by partnering with PT Mega Manunggal Property Tbk to build warehouses in the country.

The companies will develop warehouses with net leasable area of up to 500,000 square metres in Indonesia over the next three years, with a focus in Greater Jakarta and Greater Surabaya, GIC said in its statement. (bit.ly/1VoQPr6)

"We are attracted by the long-term growth of this sector, which is underpinned by the strong consumption of Indonesia's rapidly rising middle class," said Loh Wai Keong, managing director and co-head Asia for GIC Real Estate.

GIC did not disclose the value of its investment. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing by Himani Sarkar)