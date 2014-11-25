SINGAPORE Nov 25 Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund GIC and Indonesia's Rajawali Group have agreed to
jointly invest up to $500 million in equity in property projects
in Indonesia, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The joint venture will look at sectors including office,
retail, residential and mixed-use projects mainly in the central
business district of Indonesian capital Jakarta, the statement
said.
Privately-owned Rajawali is one of Indonesia's largest
investment companies.
