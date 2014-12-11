MUNICH Dec 11 German banknote printer Giesecke & Devrient said on Thursday it plans to cut 8 percent of its 12,000 jobs to counter price competition in the sector.

By cutting 950 jobs and closing a printing plant in Munich, the privately owned company aims to slash 100 million euros ($124 million) in costs over the next two years.

European private banknote printers are embroiled in a price war which led to British rival De La Rue Plc's underlying net profit falling nearly 40 percent in the first half of its fiscal year.

Giesecke & Devrient said it no longer expected to reach its target of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 56 and 95 million euros in 2014.

It reported a 90 percent drop in profit last year.

($1 = 0.8078 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)