MUNICH Dec 11 German banknote printer Giesecke
& Devrient said on Thursday it plans to cut 8 percent of its
12,000 jobs to counter price competition in the sector.
By cutting 950 jobs and closing a printing plant in Munich,
the privately owned company aims to slash 100 million euros
($124 million) in costs over the next two years.
European private banknote printers are embroiled in a price
war which led to British rival De La Rue Plc's
underlying net profit falling nearly 40 percent in the first
half of its fiscal year.
Giesecke & Devrient said it no longer expected to reach its
target of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 56
and 95 million euros in 2014.
It reported a 90 percent drop in profit last year.
($1 = 0.8078 euros)
