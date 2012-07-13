* Plans to list common stock under the symbol "GIMO"
* Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse among
underwriters
July 13 Data traffic management software maker
Gigamon LLC filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100
million in an initial public offering of its common shares.
The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill
Lynch and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters for the
offering.
Milpitas, California-based Gigamon, which intends to list
its common stock under the symbol "PFMT," did not name the stock
exchange where it was planning to list its shares.
The company, founded in 2004, disclosed that its revenue
rose to $16.7 million for the Jan-March quarter, from $10.1
million, a year earlier.
The company, backed by venture capital firm Highland Capital
Partners, reported a profit attributable to common stockholders
of $10.1 million on revenue of $68.1 million.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.