PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 25 Gigaset AG : * Resolves upon issuance of new shares and convertible bonds with subscription rights * Says the issue price per new share amounts to EUR 1.00 * Says issue price per convertible bond amounts to EUR 1.00 * Increases share capital by EUR 25.1 million by issuing 25.1 million bearer
shares of common stock without par value against cash contributions * Says to use proceeds from issuance of shares of EUR 24.6 million and from
issuance of bonds of about EUR 9.3 million to retire debt * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Push for more device firepower drives chip demand-analysts (Adds milestone, background)