BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract
July 15 Gigaset AG : * Says obtains around EUR 33.9 million from successful placement of the capital
increase and convertible bond * Says will obtain the planned net proceeds of a total of EUR 33.9 million from
the issue of new shares and bonds * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
FRANKFURT, April 19 German automotive supplier Continental AG and a unit of China Unicom have agreed to set up a joint venture in China to offer intelligent transport systems, such as vehicle data services and connected vehicle software.